Mash Lab Brewing 4487 Highland Meadows Pkwy
Food Menu
Small Plates
- Housemade Queso
Served with housemade pico, smoked serrano salsa drizzle, and housemade corn tortilla chips Add bacon | 2, smoked pulled pork | 4, or smoked shredded brisket | 6$9.00
- Pretzel Bites
Served with housemade queso and beer mustard
- Chicken Wings - 6
Oak-smoked and fried wings, choose from: Buffalo BBQ Honey Sriracha Cajun Dry Rub Garlic Parmesan Lemon Pepper Dry Rub served with celery, carrots, and choice of housemade ranch or blue cheese$12.00
- Chicken Wings - 10
Oak-smoked and fried wings, choose from: Buffalo BBQ Honey Sriracha Cajun Dry Rub Garlic Parmesan Lemon Pepper Dry Rub served with celery, carrots, and choice of housemade ranch or blue cheese$16.00
- Fried Green Beans
Beer battered green beans served with spicy aioli$8.00
- Deviled Eggs
4 deviled eggs, choose up to 2 flavors per order: Traditional Crispy Fried Onion Jalapeno/Lime Bacon/Avocado$6.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in achiote butter with crispy bacon and topped with queso fresco$10.00
- Chili Lime Chicharrones
Fresh fried pork skins seasoned with house seasoning blend and side of roasted tomato salsa$6.00
- Skillet Fries
Crispy french fries topped with melted mozzarella, bacon, fresh jalapenos, red onions and bbq sauce Add grilled chicken | 5, smoked pulled pork | 4, or smoked shredded brisket | 6$8.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, bacon, diced egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado Choice of dressing$16.00
- House Smoked Chicken Salad
Apricot, thyme, and cashew chicken salad with bacon, tomatoes, served on top of mixed greens. Choice of Dressing$15.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine blend, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$13.00
- Anjou Pear Salad
Mixed greens topped with Anjou pears poached in Blood Orange Sour balsamic, blue cheese crumbles, red onions Choice of dressing$14.00
Mains
- Falafel Burger
Fried patty mixed with black beans, corn, and roasted red pepper topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and housemade pickles on toasted potato roll$13.00
- French Dip
House-smoked beef, caramelized onions, swiss cheese with creamy horseradish, crispy onions and side of au jus on toasted hoagie$16.00
- Habanero Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with housemade habanero spice, bacon, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli, and fresh avocado on toasted sourdough$16.00
- Loaded Mac n' Cheese
Cavatappi tossed in beer cheese with smoked brisket or pulled pork, topped with bacon$12.00
- Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Ham and Cheese
Monterey jack, cheddar, ham, fresh avocado, and tomato on parmesan-crusted sourdough$14.00
- Reuben Melt
House-smoked pastrami and smash burger patty with swiss cheese, fennel kraut, crispy onion straws, and thousand island dressing on toasted rye$17.00
- Sliders
Three sliders on Kings Hawaiian pretzel buns: Choose from Smoked Chicken Salad, Smoked Philly Cheesesteak, or Smoked Pork Stack$14.00
- sMashburger
2 smash patties, american cheese, housemade pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, and mayo on toasted potato roll Add bacon, avocado, egg | 2 each$16.00
- Philly Cheese Steak
House-smoked beef topped with carmelized onions, smothered in our homemade queso on toasted hoagie$16.00
- Pork Stack
House-smoked pork shoulder, fresh cilantro pico slaw, fried onion straws, and bbq sauce on toasted potato roll$15.00
- Tres Tacos
Three 50/50 corn/flour tortillas with house-smoked brisket, pulled pork, or achiote cauliflower. Topped with fresh cilantro pico slaw, chili lime crema and queso fresco. Served with housemade corn tortilla chips, side of smoked serrano salsa and refried black beans$17.00
- Turkey BLT
House-smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and apricot Blood Orange Sour chutney on toasted wheat$14.00
- Single sMashburger$14.00
Dessert
Kids Menu
Ala Carte Sides
- SD Avocado$2.00
- SD Bacon$2.00
- SD Beans$2.00
- SD Bread$1.00
- SD Brisket$6.00
- SD Burger Patty$3.00
- SD Caesar Salad$4.00
- SD Chicken Salad$4.00
- SD Chicken Tender$1.00
- SD Chili Lime Chicharrones$4.00
- SD Chips$1.00
- SD Chz$0.50
- SD Cilantro Lime Coleslaw$4.00
- SD Egg$2.00
- SD Fries$4.00
- SD Fruit$2.00
- SD Grilled Chicken$5.00
- SD Herb Cream Chz$0.50
- SD House Salad$4.00
- SD Japs$0.50
- SD Pastrami$6.00
- SD Pickles$0.50
- SD Pico$0.75
- SD Pico Slaw$1.50
- SD Pretzel Bites$3.00
- SD Pulled Pork$4.00
- SD Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- SD Turkey$4.00
Extra Sauces
- SD Au Jus$0.50
- SD BBQ Sauce$0.50
- SD Beer Mustard$0.50
- SD Blue Cheese$0.50
- SD Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- SD Caesar Dressing$0.50
- SD Creamy Herb$0.50
- SD Creamy Horseradish$0.50
- SD Fig Vinaigrette$0.50
- SD Garlic Parm$0.50
- SD Honey Sriracha$0.50
- SD Ketchup
- SD Mayo$0.50
- SD Mustard
- SD Queso$0.50
- SD Ranch$0.50
- SD Red Wine Vinaigrette$0.50
- SD Roasted Tomato Salsa$0.50
- SD Spicy Aioli$0.50
- SD Thousand Island$0.50
- SD Serrano Salsa$0.50